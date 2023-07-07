Giaffone heads DEForce 1-2 in USF Juniors at Mid-Ohio

Brazilian Nicolas Giaffone extended his already impressive advantage in the chase for the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires championship by heading another DEForce Racing one-two today in the first of two races that will comprise the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio.

Giaffone led from start to finish in the 20-lap race to notch his sixth victory, heading home teammate Quinn Armstrong for the third time this season in just nine races. Jack Jeffers finished third for Exclusive Autosport.

Third-generation racer Giaffone continued his series dominance earlier this morning by posting the fastest lap in qualifying to clinch his fourth Cooper Tires Pole Award.

Ethan Ho qualified a strong second for DC Autosport, matching his performance during last week’s USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires event at the same Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course venue, only to experience a sudden loss of power on the opening lap of the race which caused his car to stop at Turn 2.

Ethan Barker, who started third, took up the chase of Giaffone before losing out to charging VRD Racing teammate Max Taylor up from sixth on the grid.

Unfortunately, Taylor fell to the back of the field when his car stuttered almost to a standstill just before the completion of lap 8. He quickly recovered five positions following a brief mid-race caution period, only for the same problem to rear its head with just four laps remaining.

The caution instantly negated Giaffone’s lead, which had grown to almost four seconds, and at the restart Barker saw an opportunity to challenge for the lead under braking for Turn 2 at the top of the hill. Giaffone staunchly defended his inside line, then braked a fraction too late which caused Barker to run wide into the gravel and slip all the way to the rear of the pack.

Giaffone narrowly maintained his lead, with teammate Armstrong slipping through into second place, while a major shuffling of positions saw Jeffers vault from sixth place to second ahead of Jimmie Lockhart (VRD Racing).

After that initial challenge, Giaffone was able to reassert his authority and ultimately take the checkered flag almost two seconds clear of Armstrong. Jeffers couldn’t match the leaders’ pace but did manage to hold off a spirited challenge from Lockhart for third.

“This isn’t a very easy track, to be honest, especially when you are new here. It’s always changing,” said Giaffone. “All the sessions, the track is going to feel different and you are going to be driving differently. I’m pretty happy with the results we have had. The race wasn’t at all easy. The two yellow flags really got things mixed up, but I think we fought it off with a lot of sportsmanship. I hope we can bring this effort and this performance again tomorrow.”

Hudson Schwartz (VRD Racing) finished fifth ahead of Joey Brienza (Exclusive Autosport) and Barker, who stormed back from 12th to seventh in the final five laps.

A little farther back, Carson Etter (DC Autosport) took ninth after starting in 13th to earn himself the Tilton Hard Charger Award. DEForce Racing’s David and Ernesto Martinez took home their seventh PFC Award as the winning car owners.

The doubleheader weekend in support of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will continue with a second qualifying session at 9:00am ET tomorrow which will set the starting order for Race 1 at 11:30am.

RESULTS

Provisional championship points after 9 of 16 races:

1. Nicolas Giaffone, 263

2. Joey Brienza, 184

3. Quinn Armstrong, 174

4. Jack Jeffers, 169

5. Jimmie Lockhart, 150

6. Lucas Fecury, 137

7. Max Taylor, 127

8. Brady Golan, 117

9. Ethan Barker, 114

10. Erick Schotten, 113