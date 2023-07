Join us for episode 343 of Race Industry Now, the weekly webinar series from EPARTRADE: ‘Your performance plumbing partner: Humble beginnings to the powerhouse plumbing brand’ by Fragola Performance Systems.

With Brint McLellan, Northeast Sales and Advertising Manager, and Frank Fragola, Founder and Owner. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, July 12 at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST: Click here to register

No charge to attend.