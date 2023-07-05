Custer returning to Cup with RWR

Cole Custer will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in a three-race stint with Rick Ware Racing beginning this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Custer, who was a full-time Cup Series driver from 2020 through 2022, will drive the No. 51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang. Sunday night’s race at Atlanta will be Custer’s first start in the series since the 2022 season finale.

“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again,” Custer said. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity. RWR is building a solid program, and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group, and hopefully, we’ll have some solid runs together.”

Custer’s appearances beyond Atlanta include New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16) and Pocono Raceway (July 23). A former Rookie of the Year winner, Custer has one career win in the Cup Series (Kentucky 2020).

Stewart-Haas Racing moved Custer to the Xfinity Series after the 2022 season. Custer has two wins through 16 races, including the rain-abbreviated race on the streets of Chicago last weekend.

Custer has worked with Rick Ware Racing before. He made one Xfinity Series race start with the team in 2021 as well as three Cup Series races in 2018 to earn experience before moving into the top series full-time.

“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team,” Ware said. “He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year. We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”