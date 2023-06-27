Legacy Motor Club withdraws from Chicago race after Johnson family tragedy

Legacy Motor Club has withdrawn the No. 84 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago following the death of three of Johnson’s family members.

Muskogee, Oklahoma, police are investigating the shooting deaths of Terry, Jack, and Dalton Janway in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. Terry and Jack are the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra. Dalton is their 11-year-old grandson and Chandra’s nephew.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” read a statement issued by NASCAR. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families.”

FOX23 in Muskogee reports police responded to the family home after receiving a 911 call about someone with a gun. When police arrived, they found a body inside the front door and heard gunshots from inside the home.

A statement from Legacy Motor Club read in part, “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”