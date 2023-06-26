Martin uses Saturday Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup race to finish what he started on Friday

Will Martin was able to finish what he started in round seven of the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America at Watkins Glen International with a round eight victory.

The first-year driver of the No. 9 JDX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car led from pole position on both days of the Porsche one-make series. However, in Friday’s 40-minute event, a punctured tire near the race’s midpoint cost Martin the victory. On Saturday, his run in the black and gold Type 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car went without issue, earning him his second race win of the season.

“That start is always going to be close,” he said. “Me and Riley [Dickinson] were door-to-door going into the Esses. I was able to pull a bit of a gap, and from there it was just about my pace and managing the tires. We had so much pace today, as we did yesterday and in qualifying. But some things just don’t go your way sometimes. I am just glad we were able to stay up front today. It is difficult to get over something like yesterday, but at the end of the day there is nothing we can do about it. I am just super-pleased the JDX team got the car back together and we were able to go again.”

Jeff Mosing also earned his second race win of the year – and the Watkins Glen weekend – in the No. 56 Topp Racing Porsche. Mark Kvamme earned his sixth race win of the year in the Am class behind the wheel of his No. 43 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car.

“At the beginning I had three cars between me and [Efrin] Castro,” Mosing said. “I was very lucky to get a good start of the race and I was able to work my way around the outside. By the time we were up around the Esses, I was right behind Castro. It was just a matter of waiting and seeing what was going to take place.

“Castro drives hard and good. It was fun to have that beautiful blue and red Porsche Carrera Cup car to chase down. He had a little bobble in Turn 1, just like he did yesterday, and I took advantage of that and didn’t look back. The weather was so splotchy. It would be dry in three corners, drizzling in one and then halfway down the back straightaway it was completely wet… rain tire stuff.

“It was a good call of the officials to keep the race under yellow [at the end] because I think we would have had some pretty major carnage with the back straight so wet.”

Next in the 16 round championship season will be Road America. The July 27 – 29 event at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin road course will be the first time the premier North American one-make series will share a weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series.