Blue Marble Radical Cup North America heads to Toronto

It will be uncharted territory for the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program in a few short weeks as the popular program heads to Canada. Continuing its 2023 season alongside the NTT IndyCar Series, Radical Cup competitors will take on the streets of Toronto in the first Radical Cup North America street circuit event and entry numbers continue to climb.

“The Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is joining forces with FEL Motorsport’s Emzone Radical Cup Canada series for what will be true Can-Am competition,” explained Radical Global Motorsport Director Tom Drewer. “Our typical Platinum SR10 class as well as Pro 1500 and Pro 1340 SR3 classes will be joined by the RRC’s own 1340 class. And already we’re approaching 35 cars on track. We have seen consistent growth in entries this season, and we are delighted to break new barriers in our first temp circuit event.”

The joint initiative between FEL Motorsport and Radical Motorsport will give Canadian Radical drivers – both young-guns and gentleman racers – their biggest ever stage on the Canadian motor racing scene, and the locals have responded at the opportunity with half of the confirmed entrants set to fly the Maple Leaf throughout the three days of competition, July 14-16.

Hometown heroes will include reigning Blue Marble Radical Cup North America outright champion Austin Riley (Racing with Autism), PRO 1500 podium winner Robert Soroka (RySpec), Platinum class front runner Kevin Poitras (Radical Canada East), current RCC points leader Jake Cowden (RySpec), former Canadian Superbike Champion Kenny Reidmann, and Gavin Sanders (Emzone), who stunned the Blue Marble Radical Cup paddock at Road America with three wins in his series debut.

The barrier-lined Toronto circuit could prove to be a key turning point in the North American championship point scenario. Racing around Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto, the 11-turn, 1.78-mile circuit is both a driver and fan favorite due to its high risk versus reward ratio.

Drewer continued, “Having been lucky enough to race on street circuits myself, nothing beats the atmosphere of a street circuit. You can hear the fans cheer, you can see their faces, and you have to drive with a heightened awareness, not to mention pinpoint accuracy. There’s nothing like it.”

Drivers will benefit from a lengthy 60-minute practice session to learn the twists and turns of Toronto before qualifying and three races. Be sure to stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup social media pages for news, information, photos, and results from the event weekend.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at http://www.radicalmotorsport.com.