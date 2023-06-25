Swings of momentum shake Formula E form book at Portland

The first Formula E race at Portland International Raceway offered a significantly different challenge to the teams and drivers from the series’ typical street course events, which offer more chances to recover energy with slow, 90-degree bends. The nature of the track made conserving momentum and managing energy for the all-electric race cars critical.

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy measured his race to perfection starting from P10 on the grid, hitting the front by the third lap, after the strategic battle for top spot was clear from the opening lap as positions and race leaders changed corner by corner in groups five and six wide at points, resulting in 403 passes during the race. Cassidy led several times before making a decisive move to the front past the TAG Heuer Porsche of António Felix da Costa on the 28th of the 32 laps — only a few turns after the Portuguese had seized the initiative.

“That race was fun,” said Cassidy, after holding off polesitter Jake Dennis, who also made his way past da Costa on the final lap, by 0.294s. “Look it’s close. The guys we’re racing are top. Jake did an amazing job in quali. I think he was unlucky to be starting on pole — today wasn’t the race to be doing that. And António is always fantastic in the3se races as well. It’s close, it’s fun — it’s Formula E.”

For Dennis, who emerged from the race as the new world championship leader by a single point over Cassidy, it was a balance of pluses and minuses.

“Yeah we had a good day. I think after the flag I was a little bit disappointed, just because the way the race panned out,” admitted the Avalanche Andretti driver. “It was really, really difficult. Nevertheless, we got P2. There was some really difficult overtakes to be had. There are some guys fighting for the championship and other guys with nothing to lose. A race like today is all about risk. I just had to keep my powder dry and come home with an undamaged car and I knew I could get a good result.

OVERTAKING CHAOS 🤯 Here's how those final few laps unfolded for our podium finishers 👀@Southwire #PortlandEPrix pic.twitter.com/4UMCHpciSJ — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) June 25, 2023

“Me and Nick are really fighting for the championship. It’s just who takes the most risk. Some of those moves on António were brave and he did a really good job there. I obviously did António right on the last lap and I just about got through (for the win). I’m looking forward to having that race behind me now and getting to Rome where it’ll be a bit more normal and pole will actually be a benefit.”

In terms of the fan reaction, eco-friendly Portland appeared to respond well to Formula E, with the event selling out its available tickets and a crowd of more than 20,000 reported for the event.

“When I came onto the track this morning, I was not expecting the turnout from all these guys. This is big. You guys like IndyCar, you like NASCAR, to see this support for Formula E is insane so thanks for coming out, it’s really, really cool.” said third-place finisher da Costa from the podium. “I thought that was a great show, to be honest — there was a lot going on.”

The series bolstered the American flavor for the event with appearances by cheerleaders from the Portland Trail Blazers NBA team and its first-year forward, Jabari Walker. Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn was also embedded with the Jaguar TCS Racing team and experienced a high-speed electric lap of the track.

American rapper, singer and fashion designer Jaden Smith also got involved for the series’ U.S. round, providing his own unique livery design for a Formula E show car displayed in the Allianz Fan Village before the race.

“I have such a connection with Formula E,” said Smith. “I absolutely loved coming back for my second E-Prix, even more being able to design my own Gen3 livery. It’s such an incredible platform to express myself and my passion for innovation. Seeing it come to life was unreal.

“I believe we all need to give back to the world and create our own sustainable future. That’s where Formula E is leading the charge. They prove it can be done in a thrilling way which showcases innovation, technology and outrageous racing. That’s really exciting to me. I’m all in. I can’t wait to be back.”

