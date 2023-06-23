Woods-Toth on F4 US pole after Mid-Ohio qualifying rainout

Round 3 for Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) kicked off with an exceptionally soggy day in central Ohio. Race Director Scott Goodyear opted to cancel Friday afternoon’s qualifying to instead use the time for a second wet practice session. With qualifying officially cancelled, the starting lineup for tomorrow’s race will be set by the Championship Points Standings, with current points leader Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) leading the field off the starting grid.

The morning practice session was led by Augusto Soto-Schirripa (No. 24 International Motorsports Ligier JS F4), who is competing in his second F4 U.S. event weekend. The Miami-based driver already has two top-10 finishes under his belt, and is looking to improve on his career-best sixth-place finish recorded in the final race of the weekend at Road America. Soto-Schirripa was followed by two other rookie drivers on the speed charts, with Garrett Dettman (No. 12 Momentum Motorsports Ligier JS F4) and Kekai Hauanio (No. 29 N. E. Where Transport Ligier JS F4) in second and third, respectively.

Leading the afternoon session was Frankie Mossman (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4), who is coming off his career-best finish with a runner-up result in the series’ last round at Road America. Just behind him was Hauanio, who was once again demonstrating the strength of his machine on Hankook wets. Alex Berg (No. 08 MySim.ca / Rohde & Liesenfeld / Easy Drift / Penn Elcom Online / Dae Systems Ligier JS F4) of Doran Motorsports Group rounded out the top three.

F4 U.S. returns to the track Saturday at 9:40 a.m. for race one from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. For updates, follow F4 U.S. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or use Race Monitor to follow live timing and scoring. This weekend’s races will also be available to stream free at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV.

STARTING GRID