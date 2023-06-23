Reddick leads Cup field in rare Friday practice at Nashville

Tyler Reddick was fastest in a rare extended Friday practice session for NASCAR Cup Series teams at Nashville Superspeedway.

He clocked in at 162.25mph (29.51s) in his 23XI Racing Toyota, running a total of 46 laps.

Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota was second fastest behind Reddick. Truex’s fastest lap was 161.408mph.

Ross Chastain was third fastest at 161.37mph, Erik Jones fourth at 160.99mph, William Byron fifth at 160.914mph, Bubba Wallace sixth at 160.795mph and Denny Hamlin seventh at 160.763mph.

Chase Elliott, the defending race winner, was eighth fastest in practice with a run of 160.714mph.

Chris Buescher was ninth at 160.66mph and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10 at 160.585mph.

There was one incident during practice.

Kyle Busch went for a single-car spin off Turn 4 and through the frontstretch grass. He had no contact with the wall and did return to the track to finish practice. Busch was 21st fastest.

Reddick was also fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average. Chastain, Truex, Byron, and Larson were the rest of the top five in the category.

There are 36 drivers entered in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.