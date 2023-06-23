Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals preview with Roger Johnson

Podcasts

By June 23, 2023 12:43 PM

Episode 107 of Inside the SCCA we continue our series of shows previewing the 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest is SCCA Hall of Famer and multi-time Solo Nationals champion Roger Johnson.

