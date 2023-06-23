Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals preview with Roger Johnson

Episode 107 of Inside the SCCA we continue our series of shows previewing the 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest is SCCA Hall of Famer and multi-time Solo Nationals champion Roger Johnson.
IMSA 7m ago
MSR Acura fastest at Watkins Glen before 6 Hour practice deluge
Rain began to fall 30 minutes into the first practice session for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, becoming both a blessing and a curse. (…)
Bikes 1hr ago
Consistency key for Lowes as he stokes Moto2 title hopes
“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to give,” declares 32 year-old Englishman Sam Lowes, ahead of this weekend’s Dutch TT, eighth round (…)
Podcasts 5hr ago
The Week in IndyCar with Stefan Wilson
Stefan Wilson checks in to provide an update on his recovery after visiting the doctor for his one-month checkup following back surgery (…)
Rallying 6hr ago
Ogier shrugs off hybrid glitch to boss WRC Safari Rally Friday leg
Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier shrugged off a minor morning setback to build a commanding overnight lead on WRC Safari Rally Kenya after (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports to campaign two GTD PRO Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in 2024
A partnership that has lasted a quarter century continues into 2024 and the competition introduction of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, (…)
Formula E 8hr ago
Faster, straighter and smoother: Portland throws new curves at Formula E teams
The inaugural Southwire Portland E-Prix at fast and flowing Portland International Raceway will provide a new set of challenges for the (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 9hr ago
Wagner breaks Mazda MX-5 Cup lap record to take Watkins Glen pole
In an abbreviated Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires qualifying session at Watkins Glen International, Gresham Wagner (…)
Formula 1 11hr ago
Alonso unsure if Austrian GP sprint format will help or hinder Aston
Fernando Alonso believes the sprint weekend format at the Austrian Grand Prix could prove troublesome to Aston Martin as it looks to get (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 11hr ago
Broad Arrow tops $20m in sales at Porsche 75th Anniversary Auction
The results are in from Broad Arrow Group’s Porsche 75th Anniversary Auction held at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta earlier this (…)
Opinion 1d ago
A strong start: Reactions to and lessons from ‘100 Days To Indy’
IndyCar’s long-awaited entry into the world of modern motor racing docuseries content reached its conclusion earlier this month when the (…)
