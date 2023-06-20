Marks joins Kaulig for Chicago Xfinity Series race

Justin Marks will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series next weekend on the Chicago street course with a drive for Kaulig Racing.

Marks will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet. It will be his first start in the series since 2018.

“It’s very difficult to retire as a race car driver,” said Marks. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience. We have a great relationship with Kaulig Racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right.”

Marks has one win in 35 starts in the Xfinity Series. Running a partial schedule with Chip Ganassi in 2016, Marks went to victory lane at Mid-Ohio.

NASCAR visits the streets of Chicago for the first time July 1-2. Marks will run in the Saturday race as a driver before the two cars he owns with Trackhouse Racing compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Kaulig Racing has nine wins on road courses. The No. 10 Chevrolet features a rotating cast of drivers.

“We’re excited to have Justin, another road course ringer, come out of retirement and compete for us in the Xfinity Series,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “I think that says a lot about the tremendous success Kaulig Racing has had in just a few short years, especially on road courses.

“Not only is Justin Marks a successful team owner in NASCAR, but he has a ton of experience on street courses, so having him come on board for this historic weekend in our industry just makes sense.”