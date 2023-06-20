Ganassi confirms Sato for remaining IndyCar oval races

Amid speculation as to which driver will pilot the No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda at the three remaining oval races, Chip Ganassi Racing has confirmed Takuma Sato will contest the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway and the final oval of 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The CGR representative also confirmed to RACER that Marcus Armstrong, the rookie from New Zealand who shares the No. 11 with Sato and was rumored to be stepping into the car at Iowa or WWTR, is not expected to make his oval racing debut this season. A post-season test, however, with CGR is said to be possible.

Sato joined CGR after completing the 2022 season with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, and in the absence of a full-time opportunity, brought his sponsors to CGR to contest the ovals in the No. 11 where he finished 28th on debut with the team at Texas and seventh at the Indianapolis 500.