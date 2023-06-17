Graham Rahal closing in on Honda IndyCar start record

Graham Rahal is close to becoming Honda’s record holder for all-time IndyCar starts and joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his career-long association with the Japanese auto manufacturer.
Or CLICK HERE to watch on YouTube.
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at Road America is presented by Skip Barber Racing School.
With multiple locations in the US, Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Their alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports including NASCAR, INDYCAR, SCCA, World Challenge and IMSA. Click to learn more.
Comments