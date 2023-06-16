Inside the SCCA: June Sprints preview with B-Spec racer Jonathan Wickert

Inside the SCCA: June Sprints preview with B-Spec racer Jonathan Wickert

On episode 106 of Inside the SCCA we preview the iconic June Sprints at Road America. Our guest is Jonathan Wickert. He’s a B-Spec driver who grew up 15 minutes away from Road America. He’ll be driving in his 2nd June Sprints next weekend.

