Inside the SCCA: June Sprints preview with B-Spec racer Jonathan Wickert

On episode 106 of Inside the SCCA we preview the iconic June Sprints at Road America. Our guest is Jonathan Wickert. He’s a B-Spec driver who grew up 15 minutes away from Road America. He’ll be driving in his 2nd June Sprints next weekend.
Le Mans/WEC 3hr ago
WEC looks to bolster ‘big event’ feel amid returns to COTA, Interlagos for 2024
As FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Frédéric Lequien revealed the series’ 2024 calendar last week at Le Mans, he was brimming with (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Verstappen wants ‘animal’ Alonso to win a race
Max Verstappen says he wants to see Fernando Alonso to convert his strong form into a race win this season. Alonso returned to Formula 1 (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Hamilton coy on Mercedes contract situation
Lewis Hamilton offered little insight into his contract situation ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, despite recent meetings with Toto (…)
IMSA 19hr ago
Robinson, Riley confirm move to LMP2 for IMSA
As it fights for another LMP3 championship to go with the one it took in 2022, Riley Motorsports is planning it’s next move — a shift to (…)
IMSA 20hr ago
GTP then vs now: Bobby Rahal and Wayne Taylor on past and present
GTP — it’s a name that is designed to reflect the past while looking to the future. The past was a time when the likes of Porsche, Jaguar, (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 22hr ago
RM Sotheby’s unveils the ultimate ‘barn find’ featuring 20 Ferraris
RM Sotheby’s recently announced a once-in-a-generation collection of “barn find” Ferraris, aptly named The Lost & Found Collection, (…)
International Racing 22hr ago
W Series goes into administration
The W Series has gone into administration and the only remaining staff member made redundant after failing to secure a buyer for the (…)
IndyCar 23hr ago
Rosenqvist on the rise with new engineer and old buddy Lawrence
Felix Rosenqvist has been fortunate to work with some of the best race engineers in IndyCar. At Chip Ganassi Racing, he was paired with (…)
Podcasts 1d ago
NASCAR podcast: Jesse Little
Jesse Little gave up being a race car driver at 25 years old but hasn’t moved far. Little transitioned to NASCAR operations late last (…)
Comments