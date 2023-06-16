F1 technical updates: 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

Williams and Aston Martin have the most notable upgrades at the Canadian Grand Prix, with a visually different car for Alex Albon.

The updated Williams features a new floor and sidepods, as well as the engine cover and halo, while there are changes to the rear suspension, rear brake ducts and rear wing endplates on Albon’s car. The developments are solely focused on adding downforce rather than a change of direction, and will be compared to Logan Sargeant’s car as he runs the previous specification.

Williams has by far the largest number of new parts to test, but Aston Martin also has made significant changes to the floor and engine cover on its car, as well as some circuit-specific cooling options.

There is “a subtle reprofiling” of the front wing at Red Bull and the removal of a winglet on the Mercedes sidepod as the only changes for the rest of the front-runners, while Alpine has an updated rear suspension and rear wing.

McLaren also has a rear wing update — paired with a beam wing evolution too — and Haas has a new floor, as well as circuit-specific rear wing and cooling solutions. The only other update is also circuit-specific from AlphaTauri with a change to its front wing to help balance the car when it runs its rear wing in a low-downforce setting.