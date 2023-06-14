Competitive conclusion to HSR Classic 6 Hours of The Glen

The inaugural Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 6 Hours of The Glen came to a safe and successful conclusion Sunday with the first three Run Group winners in the history of the newest “HSR Classics” race honored after two days of competition on the legendary Watkins Glen International Grand Prix circuit. The Classic 6 Hours joins the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour and HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour as the third race in the HSR Classics triple crown and delivered in its first edition this weekend the same intense competition and drama for which the Daytona and Sebring HSR Classics have become known.

One of the weekend’s most notable victories was a record-extending seventh HSR Classics win by the 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26 co-driven by car owner/driver Gray Gregory and his teammates Randy Buck and Ethan Shippert. The always-quick Chevron swept all three Run Group A rounds at The Glen over the course of Saturday and Sunday to become the first team and drivers to win each of the HSR Classics races at Daytona, Sebring and Watkins Glen at least once.

This weekend’s win at The Glen was also the third-consecutive HSR Classics victory for the No. 26 Chevron team and drivers after sweeping the 2022 Daytona and Sebring HSR Classics races late last year. Gregory and his teammates have four career HSR Classic Sebring victories — 2018 through 2020 and ’22 — and a pair of HSR Classic Daytona wins last year and in 2020. Along with the Classic 6 Hours, the seven victories are the most for any single team and driver lineup in the nearly 10-year history of the HSR Classics events.

