36 Radical racers ready for Blue Marble Radical Cup at Road America

As the 2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program approaches the midway point, championship battles heat up with fully subscribed classes set for Elkhart Lake’s Road America this weekend. Set to do battle on the 4.048, 14-turn natural terrain road course, 36 Radical drivers will be aiming for the top step of the podium during rounds seven, eight, and nine.

“This weekend will feature the largest field of SR10s ever assembled,” said Radical Cup’s Tom Drewer. “We have 12 425bhp 380lb-ft ‘torque monsters’ on track this weekend, not to mention stiff competition in the Pro 1500 and Pro 1340 SR3 ranks. This is going to be another big weekend at Road America racing alongside the NTT IndyCar Series.”

The Pro 1500 championship battle between Danny Dyszelski (WISKO Racing) and Nick Persing (Radical Northwest) increased in intensity at Barber Motorsports Park with Persing taking two of the three race wins to close the point gap. After a dominating event at NOLA Motorsports Park in March, Dyszelski is looking in his mirrors to see a fast-approaching Persing. Both drivers have open-wheel experience at Road America and this weekend could play a major role in the end-of-the-year championship.

Gregg Gorski (ONE Motorsports) is looking to climb one step further up on the podium in Wisconsin. Having earned multiple second and third-place results, Gorski is hoping to keep the young guns at bay and claim the top step.

Two Canadians are also capable of top honors: RySpec Racing’s Robert Soroka, who earned two podiums at Barber, and reigning Pro 1340 Champion Austin Riley representing Racing with Autism.

A total of 14 Pro 1500 racers will take to the track over the weekend including Arul Venkatesh (Radical Northwest), Aurora Straus (ONE Motorsports), Jack Yang (Group-A Racing), Reid Stewart (Group-A Racing), Mike Anzaldi (RYNO Racing) and more.

The most interesting battles could come from the Pro 1340 category as new and returning drivers will look for the win. Robert Cipriani-Detres (Team Stradale) is back and after his Road America win in 2022, he is looking to impress once again. Teammate Ben Blander is another driver to watch with a very impressive run at Barber Motorsports Park last month, claiming multiple podium results and proving that he can battle with the best of them.

Canadian Gavin Sanders (Radical Canada) joins the series fresh off a pair of second-place finishes at the opening round of the Emzone Radical Cup Canada Series on May 19th.

The Crown Concepts stable has been boosted with Evan Wolf and Andy Voekel, joining the father and son of Seth and Jace Bacon who currently sit second and third in the points behind Ken Savage (G-Tech Motorsports). A second family duo of Mike D’Ambrose and Mike D’Ambrose Junior (Team Stradale) have joined the national series for their local round from Autobahn Country Club.

The Platinum Class boasts a ton of talent led by former American Le Mans Series Champion Jon Field (ONE Motorsports), who enters the weekend with 50 more points than his ONE Motorsports teammate Indy Al Miller. Local Louis Schriber (RYNO Racing), Scott Wagner (ESSES Racing), Jim Booth (WISKO Racing), and reigning class champ Steve Jenks (Group-A) all have the same aim as Miller – to close the points gap to Field.

Alain Derzie (ONE Motorsports) has impressed so far this year, after stepping up from the 1500 ranks and is another genuine contender. After replacing his SR3 1340 with SR10 machinery, Kevin Poitras (Radical Canada) returns to Radical Cup competition. Having driven Trans Am and modifieds, Kevin is used to big power and will be one to watch. Charles Finelli (Fat Boy Racing) will be pulling double duty at Road America as he will also compete in the USF Pro 2000 championship as he looks to maximize track time and his Road America experience. Jason Greenwood (G-Tech Motorsports) and Jason Plotke (Crown Racing) are also back, increasing the competition in Radical’s fastest class this weekend.

Blue Marble Radical Cup competitors will hit the track Thursday for a pair of extended practice sessions before qualifying and three wheel-to-wheel races that will take place Friday through Saturday.

Road America

Weekend Schedule – All times CDT

Thursday, June 15

Test 1 – 10:45 to 11:35am

Test 2 – 2:05 to 2:55pm

Test 3 – 5:25 to 6:15pm

Friday, June 16

Practice – 10:00 to 10:40am

Qualifying – 12:15 to 12:55pm

Race – 4:30 to 5:20pm

Saturday, June 17

Race – 4:45 to 5:35pm

Sunday, June 18

Race – 3:15 to 4:05pm