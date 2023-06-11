LM24 Hour 14: Toyota leads as daybreak looms

The sunrise is on the horizon at the Le Mans 24 Hours as another quiet hour of running has elapsed. It’s still Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 of Brendon Hartley that leads as a three-horse race for the overall win between Toyota, Ferrari’s No. 51 499P and Cadillac’s No. 2 V-Series.R is shaping up for the final 10 hours of the race.

The No. 777 D’Station Aston Martin Vantage of Tomonobu Fuji lost power on the exit of Mulsanne Corner and the car was towed behind the guardrail on the rundown to Indianapolis. While not officially retired, the team’s future in the race looks bleak. This was the only car to encounter serious trouble during the hour.

Fabio Scherer in the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition ORECA 07, which has been at the fore of LMP2 for much of the race, will complete the rest of the event with an injured left foot after it was run over by the No. 33 Corvette C8.R earlier in the night. Scherer was seen limping around to the car at the latest pit stop and not putting any weight on that foot. The No. 34 ORECA is currently second in class behind the No. 41 Team WRT ORECA 07, which has Louis Deletraz at the controls.

The story in GTE Am has remained steady, with the No. 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 leading the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR and the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari 488.

NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, and IMSA’s Garage 56 entry is ticking along nicely and did not encounter any problems in the darkness. It is currently 29th overall and would be third in GTE Am.

HOUR 14 STANDINGS

