First race winners crowned at HSR Classic 6 Hours of The Glen

Todd Treffert doubled up on victories Friday in his 1974 No. 14 Speedconcepts Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop to a highlight a competitive run of four different HSR feature race winners in the opening day of competition at the inaugural Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 6 Hours of The Glen that runs throughout the weekend on the legendary Grand Prix circuit at Watkins Glen International.

While the debut HSR Classic 6 Hours Saturday and Sunday headlines the schedule, the full weekend of competition at The Glen also features the HSR Watkins Glen Historics that are points-paying races for HSR’s various season-long championships. Friday concluded with a rapid-fire run of three Watkins Glen Historics sprint races in the 5pm hour.

The Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race was won overall by Treffert who also took Porsche-class honors in his always fast No. 14 IROC Porsche. Missing post-race victory lane, Treffert motored straight from the Sasco Sports checkered flag to the grid and green flag for the HSR Classic RS Cup race. Continuing his winning roll, Treffert won the RS Cup Sprint as well to begin his Watkins Glen weekend in perfect form.

Other class winners in the Sasco Sports race included Larry Ligas who went a perfect three-for-three in 2023 International-class victories in his Predator Performance 1961 No. 61 Jaguar XKE. Ligas also earned Sasco Sports International class honors this season at the HSR Sebring Spring Fling and April’s HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The Sasco Sports American-division victory went to 2022 HSR Driver of the Year Jeff McKee in his 1964 No. 51 Ford Falcon prepared by Olthoff Racing.

Friday’s other race winner pulled off his victory with a last lap pass. In his first appearance at Watkins Glen in 10 years, Michael Flynn drove his Irish Mike’s 2015 No. 95 Porsche 991 GT3 America past the 2008 No. 92 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup of Colin Dougherty on the final lap for a victory in the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT Challenge. Dougherty held on for second while the Global GT podium was completed by Geoffrey Ehrman in his 2003 No. 516 Porsche 996 GT3 Cup.

Other podium players Friday included Yves Scemama who stayed ahead of Ligas and his big Jaguar in his 1974 No. 52 Yves Porsche 911 IROC prepared by Heritage Motorsports to take second overall and in the Porsche class in the Sasco Sports race.

Dougherty finished third in the Sasco Sports Porsche class as part of his own double-podium finish on Friday. While Treffert drove the same car to his pair of victories, Dougherty earned his visits to victory lane with the second in his 997 GT3 Cup in the Stoner Car Care race and third in Sasco Sports Porsche in his 1988 No. 86 Porsche Turbo Cup series car. Both of Dougherty’s Porsches are prepared by DAS Sport Classic.

Ligas was joined on the Sasco Sports International podium by second-place finisher Scott Kissinger in his TPW Racing 1971 No. 202 Datsun 240Z. David Porter crossed the finish line third in his 1973 No. 58 Ford Escort RS1600.

James Hamblin finished second to Treffert in the Classic RS Cup race in his 1968 No. 18 Porsche 911 S/T while Eric Lux crossed the line in third. Lux was guest driving in the Craig Sutherland-owned 1973 No. 141 911 S/T prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

Saturday’s highlight at The Glen will be the opening rounds of the inaugural HSR Classic 6 Hours of The Glen for a symbolic six hours of non-stop competition that will see each of the race’s three Run Groups take to the track twice. The HSR Classic 6 Hours is a tribute event to Watkins Glen’s longstanding and premier endurance race, which has run as the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen for the past 20 years.