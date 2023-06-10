An inside look at Garage 56's unique Goodyear tires

An inside look at Garage 56's unique Goodyear tires

Videos

An inside look at Garage 56's unique Goodyear tires

By June 10, 2023 8:45 PM

By |

Goodyear has taken its NASCAR Cup tire and developed a unique solution for the Garage 56 Chevy Camaro ZL1 that’s racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Have a look at what’s been changed and how it all works.

Or CLICK HERE to watch on YouTube.

, , Le Mans/WEC, Videos

MICHELIN Motorsport

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home