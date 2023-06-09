Toyota reveals plans for hydrogen Le Mans prototype

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda presented the new GR H2 Racing Concept at today’s ACO pre-Le Mans press conference, reaffirming the automotive giant’s intention to compete in the FIA WEC’s (and Le Mans 24 Hours’) forthcoming category for hydrogen race cars which is expected to debut in 2026.

The GR H2 Racing Concept is a prototype powered by a hydrogen combustion engine, and is on display at the new “Hydrogen Village” at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the rest of the Le Mans 24 Hours weekend.

Toyota’s news follows a recent announcement from the Automobile Club de l’Ouest that hydrogen-engine vehicles will be allowed to compete, in addition to the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles which were already confirmed to be eligible.

“We look forward to our new GR H2 race car in view of the new Le Mans H2 class in the future,” Toyoda said. “We look forward to our new GR H2 race car in view of the new Le Mans H2 class in the future. This is indeed a special day for Toyota and an even more meaningful one for Le Mans.”

Toyota’s forays into using hydrogen combustion technology began with the debut of a Toyota GR Corolla which has competed in the Eneos Super Taikyu Series since 2021, and also raced in the Idemitsu 1500 Super Endurance Race at Chang International Circuit in Thailand last December.

A new version of the GR Corolla H2 Concept was introduced to Super Taikyu in 2023, and just two weeks ago, made its racing debut at the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours.

“Two weeks ago I drove a Corolla fueled by liquid hydrogen at the Super Taikyu 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway. This was a world first for a race car. And not only did we successfully finish the race, we learned a lot,” Toyoda said.

Now the plan is to take the lessons learned from this ambitious project — part of Toyota’s big push towards proliferating hydrogen technology as a viable option for sustainable mobility — and apply them towards the challenge of the next generation of Le Mans 24-hour races.

“Personally, my goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in motorsports, without sacrificing in terms of performance or excitement. And by the way, we wouldn’t be investing in this technology if I didn’t think we could win with it,” Toyoda noted. “We are doing it with zero emissions. Of course, one of the other major benefits of hydrogen fuel over gas is just how light it is. No more BoP!

“I really want to encourage our competitors to consider hydrogen, not just because it’s good for the environment, but because it’s really an exciting option. The sound, the torque, the dynamics — it’s all there.

“In the end, when it comes to carbon neutrality and motorsports, we’ve been investing in every option — from battery electric vehicles, and beyond. And that’s why Toyota hydrogen is just one of the many passages that we’re taking.”