Ricciardo and Arnett to host alternate F1 coverage on ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett are teaming up to provide alternate coverage of three Formula 1 races this year on ESPN, starting with the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.

As reported by RACER at last year’s United States Grand Prix, in similar fashion to “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — or Manningcast — that has run since 2021, “The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett” is designed to offer running commentary and conversation about the ongoing race, including what ESPN describes as “an array of guests” during the show.

ESPN will produce the show in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, with the first edition from Montreal featuring Ricciardo on-site and airing on ESPN2 while the traditional telecast will be on ABC.

“This is going to be a hoot!” Ricciardo said. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

As well as the Canadian race, ESPN has committed to two further telecasts in North America, with the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22 and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18 also getting the Ricciardo and Arnett treatment.

“As Formula 1’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” Kate Jackson, ESPN Vice President of production said. “Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.

“And we’re very excited to be working with Will. He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”