Enfinger in for Gragson at Sonoma Cup race

Legacy Motor Club has announced that Noah Gragson, regular driver of its NASCAR Cup Series No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet, will not compete in Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway, as he recovers from the effects of his heavy crash in last week’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. GMS Racing and NASCAR Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger (pictured above) will take over the No. 42 this weekend.

Rookie Gragson was evaluated and released from the infield care center following his crash at WWTR. Upon return home to North Carolina, he began to experience concussion-like symptoms mid-week and is seeking treatment.

The Sonoma road race will be the Cup Series debut for Enfinger. The 38-year-old, who was the 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion, is a nine-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series with two victories this season, including last weekend at WWTR.

“Noah’s health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend,” said team co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. “We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend.”

“My thoughts are with Noah, I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it,” said Enfinger. “I’m happy to help out Legacy Motor Club and the No. 42 team.”