Garage 56: Inside the team’s home at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

By June 5, 2023 10:17 AM

By

Go inside the pit lane home for Hendrick Motorsports and the Garage 56 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car’s very different base of operations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

