Extreme E appoints McLaren veteran Grain as new technical director

Extreme E has appointed former McLaren sporting director Mark Grain as its new technical director.

In the newly-created role, Grain will oversee the series’ upcoming hydrogen shift. The series is set to debut a prototype of its new hydrogen vehicle next month, ahead of testing and production later this year.

“Having experienced Extreme E first hand as a competitor and loved every minute, when the chance came to join the Championship, I jumped at it,” said Grain, who was instrumental in creating McLaren’s Extreme E team, and was involved in the company’s 1995 Le Mans win as well as multiple IndyCar victories.

“Extreme E continues to evolve and break new ground in motorsport, having already established many ‘firsts’ which make its appeal so unique. The opportunity to play a part in its future is incredibly exciting, especially with the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell racing.

“We don’t want to sit back; we want to continue to push and evolve. Extreme E already has a track record of challenging common assumptions and ways of going racing, and I share the strong ambition to maintain that momentum.”

Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag was thrilled with the new appointment, calling him “the ideal candidate for the role”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Extreme E as our new Technical Director. His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned him a stellar reputation in the industry and this, combined with his unrivalled expertise and passion for sustainable motorsport, make him the ideal candidate for this new role,” said Agag.

“We believe his expertise will be invaluable in shaping the technical future of Extreme E and driving innovation within the championship, while there will also be significant focus on preparations to launch Extreme H, a world-first hydrogen motorsport series.”

While Extreme E’s chief championship officer James Taylor added that his experience in creating and running McLaren’s Extreme E team will prove to be a valuable benefit in his new championship-wide role.

“We look forward to Mark bringing his expertise and experience into this new role. The fact that Mark has run McLaren’s Extreme E team is a major benefit for us, as he appreciates both the technical and sporting demands of a team and the Championship,” said Taylor. “Extreme E has always pushed the boundaries since its inception, and Mark’s appointment as Technical Director only further reinforces that.

“Although already into our third season, there is a lot more potential to be unearthed in our series and so Mark’s arrival into the Extreme E team is an important one. Mark will work closely with our experts from Spark Racing Technology and our fuel cell partner to ensure that the Extreme H car and associated technology provides our teams with the best possible car to race.”