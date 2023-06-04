Detroit actually raced better than many IndyCar drivers expected

Pre-race predictions that IndyCar’s new downtown Detroit layout would produce a few yellows proved to be true in Sunday’s inaugural event. But fears that the cars would spend the entire afternoon running single-file did not…

“We had more grip than I expected,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, who drove the No.10 Honda to the first street race win of his IndyCar career.

“The track kept evolving with our sessions and with other series, like Indy NXT and Trans-Am cars. You could see the driving lane — it was black, all full of rubber. That allowed for some more overtaking. I was able to pass some cars that were a lap down or on the back. I was able to pass Will (Power). He was able to pass me, as well. Was able to pass (Alexander) Rossi, as well.

“I thought there was going to be zero passes, honestly, without a crash. So, yeah, it was better than I expected. Obviously we had quite a lot of yellows, but everywhere you go, if there’s a street course, you’re going to have a lot of drama.”

Felix Rosenqvist, who finished third in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, concurred.

“I think the track really came alive during the race,” he said. “It was cool. The steering was heavy; you’re carrying a lot of speed. Even on full tanks, we were doing, like, qualifying lap times.

“This is cool… You’re doing some good corner speeds. You have to be so focused. Bouncing between the walls, it’s insane how much effort goes into it mentally to do a hundred laps out there, especially when you have to race other guys around you. I think it was a cool challenge and awesome show for everyone.”

Early in the weekend, Palou had been among those harboring reservations about the sort of show the tight track would produce, and while he was pleasantly surprised by Sunday’s race, he still sees opportunities to improve the circuit for next year.

“Honestly, it was tight,” he said. “We saw that. (But) it was a really fun race. It was a lot better than I expected. Hopefully we can tweak some stuff and make it even better for next year. But I cannot wait (to return).”

If the Spaniard – along with several other drivers, including Team Penske’s Will Power – has his way, the first step toward improving the track for 2024 will be a repave on the back stretch to iron out the bumps on the approach to Turn 3.

“I think it would help,” he said. “There’s big bumps on the right side, so it’s quite easy to just go on the left and defend. When you go on the right, it’s not that it’s bumpy, but you lose a little bit of speed by just touching (them). That’s why it made it more difficult. That would be a good step.”

