Matos fastest in both TA2 practice sessions at Detroit

Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang was the fastest driver in both practice sessions for the ans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at the Detroit Grand Prix, with times of 1m16.276s in first practice and a considerably faster 1m14.622s in second practice.

Drivers reported a fast, bumpy and tight track following their first laps on the new street circuit for 2023. The starting grid will be set tomorrow morning in qualifying at 8:15am ET.

The 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge will be contested tomorrow at 10:35am ET. It will be broadcast live on MAVTV and can also be streamed live here at RACER.com. A highlight show combining Race 1 and Race 2 from the Detroit Grand Prix will air on MAVTV on Thursday, June 8 at 8:00pm ET.

Practice 1 Top Five:

1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (1:16.276)

2. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Mustang (1:16.363)

3. Mike Skeen, No. 86 3-Dimensional Services Group Chevrolet Camaro (1:16.869)

4. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:16.900)

5. Caleb Bacon, No. 18 Cortex Racing/Bacon Development Ford Mustang (1:17.043)

Full Practice 1 results can be found here.

Practice 2 Top Five:

1. Rafa Matos, No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (1:14.622)

2. Connor Zilisch, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro (1:15.130)

3. Thomas Merrill, No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Mustang (1:15.199)

4. Brent Crews, No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/GearWrench Ford Mustang (1:15.221)

5. Daniel Suarez, No. 27 SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro (1:15.284)

Full Practice 2 results can be found here.