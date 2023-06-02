Inside the SCCA: Mike Cobb interview and Watkins Glen Super Tour preview

It’s a doubleheader this week with Episodes 103 and 104 of Inside the SCCA. First up we are joined by SCCA President & CEO Mike Cobb — we get caught up on where the club is and where it’s going after five years on the job:

Next we have a preview of this weekend’s SCCA Super Tour event at Watkins Glen. My guest is STU driver Chip Herr. Chip is a 2-time Runoffs podium finisher and former IMSA and World Challenge star with 75 races, 8 wins, 13 podiums, 7 pole positions, and 4 fastest laps for several different teams.