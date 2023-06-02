F1 technical updates: 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari and Aston Martin have brought the most significant updates ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Delaying the introduction of certain parts from the the cancelled race in Imola, Ferrari has brought a new floor and sidepod solution that work together with the aim of improving efficiency and overall load. There’s also an updated rear wing design that is circuit-specific.

Aston Martin has the largest list of upgrades to test on Friday, with a new front wing — including endplate changes — and associated nose tweaks, as well as an updated rear wing endplate and beam wing.

New floor edge for the Red Bull RB19 in Barcelona. Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images

Rear of the new floor edge for the Red Bull RB19 in Barcelona. Mark Sutton/Motorsport Images 

Red Bull brings a new floor edge and diffuser to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while Mercedes has removed a mirror vane on its sidepod inlet as well as a diffuser update.

McLaren has a minor change to its front brake ducts, while AlphaTauri has a new rear wing and rear wing endplate design, and Williams has circuit-specific changes to its front wing and engine cover cooling layout.

Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas have not submitted any new parts to the FIA to run this weekend in Spain, but all teams will have two sets of Pirelli’s new slick tire compound — set to be introduced at Silverstone — to test on Friday.

