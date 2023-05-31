Jo Shimoda on AMA Motocross, Supercross and more

Jo Shimoda has been competing and racing in the U.S. since 2019, his first AMA Pro Racing event coming at Unadilla that summer. Finishing 11th in the 2020 250 Nationals, fifth in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, Shimoda has continued to power forward in speed and consistency. At the recent Fox Raceway round in Southern California, Shimoda raced to four-six moto scores for seventh overall, leaving him reasonably pleased and optimistic for what is to come at Hangtown this Saturday and beyond.

Q: Jo, you were runner-up in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. You came out of nowhere a bit. Did you expect to do that well last summer?

JS: I didn’t know, actually. Each race we made such big gains. I think in the last half of the race I started to feel a little more comfortable, so I guess I kept improving and it was a good season for me in the outdoors. You know, actually, the first 30-minute moto is, not easy, but is kind of like more sprint mode and you get tired and you only have an hour between the first moto and second moto. When the second moto comes around, it’s kind of nice for me because all the nerves are gone. The second moto is tough on your body, but I enjoy it.

Supercross is more of a show. As a racer, it’s super-fast; everything goes by fast. The outdoors goes on all day, you know? There is daytime racing and long motos, so you have so much to think about. I like the outdoors a lot.

Q: What was your take on the Fox Raceway race circuit?

JS: The track is a bit different from any other national track. It’s more jumpy and technical and rough. It’s got a little bit of everything, actually. I also feel that the AMA changing to the metal grate stuff is going to change things.

Q: How so?

JS: I think everybody is going to be more consistent on the starts. Like, the good guys are going to start good.

Q: How are you going to approach the opening phase of this outdoor season?

JS: If I can start in podium position, that would be really good. But in another way, at the first three races if I could somehow get a good and big amount of points and get towards the lead, then that would be super, super helpful. Again at the first few races, everyone is really nervus and ready to go. I definitely want to do good in the outdoors this summer.

Q: How well can you do?

JS: I mean, I believe I can win, but it is about performing. Performing is the important thing.

Q: All good with your bike and race team?

JS: Yeah, the bike is getting better. We have a new motor now and it is interesting. For sure it is faster than the previous motor. I think for the starts it is going to help a lot. It’s nice to have more power. The bike is in the best condition right now. I believe this is going to help me. And the team is great. You know, motocross is a different sport because everyone fights each other. Sometimes it’s not really like having teammates. I guess we are all very competitive and I think we all respect each other.

Q: You’re buddies with the Lawrence brothers. How have those two dudes doing?

JS: Obviously, they are doing really good. They both wrapped up championships in the supercross series and, yeah, I just have to keep adding a little by little on my side. If I can beat them, sweet. We’ll see.

Q: The fans really like you. Do you pick up on that?

JS: Yes, it kind of surprises me sometimes because in my case I kind of came from nowhere. I guess people like how I act and stuff. I guess it just comes naturally, you know? And I love having fans. That’s all the riders are looking for, really. You can win, but if you do it with no fans, that’s no fun. It’s cool to be here. The sport is getting bigger and bigger. I think everyone enjoys it.

Q: How long are you going to hold station in the 250 class?

JS: I have to clinch the 250 title somehow. I’m not thinking to move to the 450 if I don’t have the title in 250. Hopefully I’ll do that soon. I want to win. If we’re going to work hard for it, I want to win. Why not?