Wallace credits team after Charlotte fightback

Given the laundry list of things that went wrong for Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing team, it played in their favor that Monday’s race was 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace finished fourth in the Coca-Cola 600 after fighting through the field multiple times. Although his No. 23 Toyota was fast, Wallace was behind the eight-ball from the start when his car failed pre-race inspection twice, and the team wound up with a less-than-ideal pit stall selection.

“What a day. Holy cow,” Wallace said. “Back and forth, back and forth, and the car wasn’t really that great all night. The top was so dominant on restarts, and we just knew we had to get up there, and I don’t know exactly where we lined up on that last one, 16th or 18th.

“I’m just proud of the team; thankful for giving me a car to be able to do that, but we still got a lot of work to do. But we continue to throw our name in the hat and we’re there. We’re becoming a factor. So, just have to keep going.”

Some of what Wallace and his team overcame included being boxed in on pit road, a penalty for equipment interference, and pitting before pit road was open. Wallace’s car was also knocked off the jack during one pit stop when run into by Michael McDowell.

“Still don’t know what happened there because we were clearly there,” Wallace said of the McDowell incident. “We had an up-and-down day on pit road – mostly down. Uncontrolled tire. Coming around the 34 (McDowell) when he was serving his two-lap penalty. Getting trapped after we were ninth coming in and came out 20-something.”

Wallace released a breath before continuing, “Just proud of the team for keeping their composure. The pit crew, they bounced back after the mistakes and delivered and gave us a shot.”

Bootie Barker, Wallace’s crew chief, credited his driver for the finish. Although it was a complete team effort to stay in the race and fight, Wallace got the result.

“He carried us,” Barker said. “The car was good, but he definitely made the difference.”

The effort from Wallace was a positive step in his maturation. Barker said it is a fair assessment that, in the past, Wallace might have lost his cool through a long, tough day.

“I think he’s proving that he’s more talented than people thought and now – he’s always been smart – but he’s controlling his emotions as well. He did excellent.”

Wallace smiled when told of what Barker said. However, he was quick to point out the work of the team.

“You still have to have a car to do that stuff, and the car was somewhat there,” Wallace said. “But you run enough laps and race around these guys, and you try to use all your tools. I wouldn’t be here without them, so it’s a team effort.”

Throughout 600 miles, Wallace passed 164 cars. His average running position was 15.7.

“You just go where they’re not; it sounds easy, but it’s super hard because you’re trying to find the cleanest air possible and continue the momentum,” Wallace said of getting back into the top five at the end of the race. “This place is a big momentum track, especially with these cars and these motors. You have to keep the momentum up the whole time. Just proud of the effort; have to keep it going.

“We survived 600 miles. Redemption from last year. So, onto St. Louis.”

For the first time in team history, both 23XI Racing cars finished in the top five in the same race. Wallace led teammate Tyler Reddick across the finish line.

Wallace is 15th in the championship standings after three consecutive top-five finishes. It is the first such stretch in his Cup Series career.

“The turning point has happened quicker than in previous years,” Wallace said of his team. “It’s usually like (in) the playoffs. We’re hitting our stride. Three top fives? Four. I’m including that All-Star Race; y’all ain’t going to take that from me. That’s four.

“You can’t get complacent. I text Tanner Gray after I saw him qualify on the pole and I knew he had a rough week the previous week over in Wilkesboro and I was like that’s the thing I love about racing. You show up, and it’s a new opportunity, a fresh set of downs, and you go out and compete. That’s what it is.

“This is a short week for us, we go test Michigan (Tuesday). So, got to get right back at it and continue to work, continue to push.”