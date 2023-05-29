Ocon would have been happy with a top 10 in Monaco

Esteban Ocon would have settled for a top 10 result in the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of the race weekend, leaving him overjoyed with his first podium since his victory in Hungary two years ago.

A stunning qualifying lap had Ocon sitting on provisional pole position at one stage before lining up third after Charles Leclerc’s penalty on Saturday. Ocon held onto that position throughout the first part of the race before negotiating wet weather – benefiting from George Russell’s mistake immediately after making a pit stop – to finish third on the iconic street circuit.

“I’m a little bit on my cloud still,” Ocon said. “You know, before the weekend, if you told us that we are going to be in the top 10, we would have been happy. It would have been a strong weekend. But we are not in the top 10, we are not in the top five, we are on the podium this weekend here in Monaco.

“That shows really that we never stopped believing. We had a difficult start to the season but from the first session, I felt strong in the car, felt confident at the wheel. I was able to push, session after sessions, closer to the limit than I’m usually doing in Monaco. That allowed me to do the lap I did (in qualifying), which is obviously 90 per cent of the job – normally – in Monaco. But it was not really the case (in the race)!

“It has been a little bit of a harder race. We held that podium for a while, we had it secure, but I got a touch from Carlos (Sainz) at one stage, got damage on the on the back of the car. And then the rain shuffled everything again, and we had to choose to take the inters at the right time. And we did so.

“And from there on I was under a huge amount of pressure from Lewis. We seem to always be the two fighting together when the conditions are like that! So we know each other well in those conditions. And until the last lap, he was pushing flat-out.

“He was quicker in the wet section from Turn 5 to Turn 8, and I was quicker on the dry sections. It’s been an incredibly tough race to get under control but the reward is immense. So, I’m extremely pleased.”

And Ocon admits he was surprised by the pace of the Alpine in Monaco, so is even more keen to see what the team can produce at a very different circuit in Barcelona this weekend coming.

“I think, as soon as we put it down from the simulator days, really to all the practice sessions, we’ve been improving step-by-step and never stopping doing it. And it’s been a very different weekend compared to my usual Monaco weekends, where I was not afraid to go close to the walls very early.

“Yeah, it extremely surprised us for sure. I think we should keep our feet on the ground at the moment. Obviously, we’re on the podium here, we will enjoy all together. And I want to thank all the team, obviously Enstone, Viry, the team on-site here.

“That podium – not win, not yet – is all for them. But Barcelona is going to be a very different characteristic. A track that everyone knows and a good test for us to see where we are exactly.”