Victory celebration with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden

With a bag of McDonalds delivered by Roger Penske in one hand and a beer in the other, Josef Newgarden — winner of the 107th Indianapolis 500 — joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his rise from the Mazda Road To Indy to earning the greatest victory of his career, and more.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Newgarden, Ericsson, Ferrucci generate surprising stats at Indy
Josef Newgarden’s triumph in the Indianapolis 500, and the fight over second and third, created some fascinating statistics that are (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
IndyCar confirms no injuries from fence-clearing wheel at Indy
IndyCar has confirmed that there was no serious injuries caused by the loose wheel from Kyle Kirkwood’s car that cleared the Turn 2 fence (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Penske's Caitlyn Brown becomes first female crew member to win Indy 500
The mention of Caitlyn Brown’s name made Team Penske president Tim Cindric smile. Josef Newgarden’s left-front tire changer, a history (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Ferrucci drives AJ Foyt Racing to best Indy 500 finish since 2000
There were several points during Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 where it looked like A.J. Foyt Racing was going to win at the Brickyard for the (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at 3pm ET. NASCAR Cup Series teams never (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Kanaan sheds a tear over Castroneves salute on final slowdown lap
Tony Kanaan, for whom today’s Indianapolis 500 was the 390th and final race in his IndyCar career, admits he shed a tear when his (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Penske engineer Luke Mason finds immortality in only his sixth race
Luke Mason has been Josef Newgarden’s race engineer for all of six races. The Australian has won two of them, including the Indianapolis (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Ericsson slams final Indy 500 red flag call, others disagree
Marcus Ericsson’s disappointment at his narrow defeat to Josef Newgarden in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 was compounded by what he (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
'I wanted to win so bad... I knew we could' - Newgarden
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, says he felt people looked at him as a “failure” (…)
