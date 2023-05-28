Victory celebration with Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden

Videos

By May 28, 2023 8:08 PM

With a bag of McDonalds delivered by Roger Penske in one hand and a beer in the other, Josef Newgarden — winner of the 107th Indianapolis 500 — joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his rise from the Mazda Road To Indy to earning the greatest victory of his career, and more.

