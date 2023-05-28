Coca-Cola 600 postponed to Monday

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at 3pm ET. NASCAR Cup Series teams never brought the cars out of the garage Sunday due to persistent rain.

FOX will have television broadcast coverage. PRN (the Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry live radio coverage.

William Byron and Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag in the Coca-Cola 600. The sport’s longest race will be 400 laps and 600 miles. It will have four stages.

Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will start from the second row. Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the defending race winners.

Alex Bowman makes his return to NASCAR competition after being sidelined for the last four weeks from the 31st starting position.

Making his third start with Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson starts 37th in the 37-car field. Johnson is a four-time Coca-Cola 600 winner.

The Cup Series race will be preceded by the postponed Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which has been moved to 11 a.m. ET.