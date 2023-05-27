Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Scott McLaughlin

IndyCar

May 27, 2023

New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin has become an international sensation after transitioning from the heights of the Australian Supercars series to become a race-winning contender in IndyCar. The Kiwi joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk down pit lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to discuss his life and career.

