Indy 500 Trackside: Walk & Talk with Scott McLaughlin

New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin has become an international sensation after transitioning from the heights of the Australian Supercars series to become a race-winning contender in IndyCar. The Kiwi joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a walk down pit lane at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to discuss his life and career.
NASCAR 5hr ago
Byron to start Coke 600 from pole after qualifying rain out
William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will lead the field to the green flag in the Coca-Cola 600 after rain washed out (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Leclerc hit with Monaco grid penalty for impeding Norris
Charles Leclerc has been demoted from third to sixth on the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Lando Norris during qualifying. (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
Johnson begins feeling shock from partial schedule's lack of seat time
By resume, Jimmie Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 83 career wins and all the accolades that come with greatness. (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Verstappen 'touched a few walls' to snatch Monaco pole
Max Verstappen says he touched a few walls pushing harder than ever in the final sector to overturn a 0.2s deficit to take pole position at (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Alonso 'over the limit' but content with second in Monaco qualifying
Fernando Alonso views second place on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix as job done after admitting he took risks “to an uncomfortable (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Critical Monaco qualifying error leaves Perez in disbelief
Sergio Perez says he cannot believe his mistake after crashing out of Q1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, leaving himself last on the grid. Red (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Deja vu for Ford as it searches for Cup series victories
Mark Rushbrook has been in this position before, last August when he expressed that Ford’s results were unacceptable. Unfortunately for the (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Verstappen snatches last-gasp Monaco pole from Alonso
Max Verstappen beat Fernando Alonso to pole position with a last-gasp lap at the end of a thrilling and unpredictable qualifying session at (…)
