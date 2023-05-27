Byron to start Coke 600 from pole after qualifying rain out

William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team will lead the field to the green flag in the Coca-Cola 600 after rain washed out Saturday activity at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The starting lineup was set through the metric score. NASCAR Cup Series teams went through inspection Saturday, but persistent rain kept them off track on a day slated to see practice and qualifying.

Bryon will share the front row with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick. Harvick is a two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner (2011; 2013).

Brad Keselowski will start third, Denny Hamlin fourth, and Kyle Busch fifth. All three are former Coca-Cola 600 winners.

Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Chase Elliott will start sixth, Bubba Wallace seventh, Ryan Blaney eighth, Christopher Bell ninth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10th.

Cup Series championship leader Ross Chastain will start 14th. Tyler Reddick will start 15th.

Other notables deeper in the field: Joey Logano will start 17th, Martin Truex Jr. 18th, and Ty Gibbs 19th. Zane Smith will start 29th in the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports.

Alex Bowman starts 31st in his return to the No. 48 Chevrolet. Bowman missed three races because of a fractured vertebra.

Jimmie Johnson will start last in his third start of the season with the No. 84 team for Legacy Motor Club. Johnson is a four-time winner of the Coca-Cola 600.

There are 37 drivers entered in the Cup Series race at Charlotte.

NEXT: Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.