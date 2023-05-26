Indy 500 Trackside: Meet Leigh Diffey’s broadcast inspiration

May 26, 2023

Meet the man who inspired his Australian countryman Leigh Diffey to pursue bigger things in the world of sports television broadcasting that led to leading NBC’s coverage of this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

