Porsche, Deluxe Corporation expand Female Driver Development Program in 2023

Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) and Deluxe Corporation have announced the creation of the Porsche Deluxe Female Driver Development Program.

The new initiative will provide a further opportunity to female race car drivers participating in the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid North America.

“One our primary objectives at PMNA is to nurture young talent,” said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America.

“We recognize the importance of drawing more female talent into the paddock at all levels. The most visible opportunity to showcase our objectives is from the driver’s seat of our Porsche one-make series. As we developed our relationship, we found ourselves of the same mind with Deluxe. When we combine with their commitment and that of Kellymoss, we can now provide Sabré all the tools she needs to challenge for the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America championship in 2023.”

Sabre Cook (main image) is named as the first recipient of the new scholarship. The Grand Junction, Colorado-native secured her seat in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America by virtue of winning an all-female driver shootout hosted by Kellymoss at the end of 2022. The two-time Carrera Cup North America championship-winning operation will field the veteran open wheel and GT racer in the No. 37 Deluxe Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car beginning with the premier one-make championship’s season-opening rounds at Sebring International Raceway, March 15 to17.

“Being the first recipient of the Kellymoss scholarship is such an incredible opportunity,” said Cook. “To have Porsche and Deluxe as main supporters of that program, I feel really prepared to take advantage of this opportunity that lies before me in 2023.”

In addition to its title partnership in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America, as previously announced, Deluxe joins with PMNA to further promote the participation of female race car drivers across all levels of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid North America. The Minnesota-based financial leader will back the Kellymoss prepared Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car that Cook will drive in the Pro class of the 2023 one-make race series. Further, both Cook and the Kellymoss organization become official representatives of Deluxe throughout the race season and in promotional events. Beyond backing by Deluxe, PMNA will assist Cook with event entry fees and one-on-one mentoring with Porsche Motorsport legend Patrick Long.

Cook joins the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America for the first time in 2023. However, she is no stranger to racing success, or to the Porsche brand. In fact, in 2021, she became the first female driver in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama to have a podium finish (Circuit of The Americas). It was a success she earned during a one-off race weekend in the Porsche-only series while contending in the W Series, an all-women’s formula car championship that acted as a feeder to Formula 1.

All rounds of the 2023 Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will be found on a wide range of streaming options. The NBC Peacock streaming app, IMSA.tv and PorscheCarreraCup.us will all provide live coverage of each 40-minute race. Once the checkered flag has fallen, all rounds will be archived on the series’ YouTube channel: Porsche Motorsport North America TV. The experts of IMSA Radio will again provide commentary and color for the 16-race championship’s race calls.