NHRA podcast: Jasmine Salinas

By May 24, 2023 7:47 AM

Jasmine Salinas is a second-generation drag racer making a name for herself in Top Alcohol dragster but with an eye on going Top Fuel racing next season. In her conversation with The Racing Writer’s Podcast, Salinas shares about her racing family and her background, the nasty 2021 crash that had her questioning racing and then winning at the same track in 2022, and so much more.

