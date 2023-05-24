IndyCar Trackside Report: Hybrid engine roundtable Part 3

Take an exclusive look at the NTT IndyCar Series’ new hybrid engine technology that’s coming in 2024 done in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda in the third of RACER’s four-part series.
NASCAR 2hr ago
Bell 'disappointed' in first part of his NASCAR season
Christopher Bell has sat in the top two in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings for the last six weeks, the first such streak (…)
Porsche Carrera Cup North America 4hr ago
Porsche, Deluxe Corporation expand Female Driver Development Program in 2023
Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) and Deluxe Corporation have announced the creation of the Porsche Deluxe Female Driver Development (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Updates to Next Gen available at Charlotte
NASCAR Cup Series teams will have the option to implement updates to the Next Gen chassis beginning this weekend at Charlotte Motor (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Hunter-Reay lands Root Insurance backing for Indy 500
Root Insurance, an Ohio-based car insurance company, will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold in (…)
TV 7hr ago
Racing on TV, May 25-29
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Friday, May 26 Saturday, May 27 Sunday, May 28 Monday, May 29 Key: SDD: (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Giovanis’ $35 million gift brings hope through cancer research
Ted Giovanis has carved his path through life by going against the odds. Whether it’s been beating the federal government in a court (…)
Bikes 7hr ago
Kitchen setting his sights high for Pala
After winning the Anaheim II round, racing to podium finishes at Glendale, Denver and Salt Lake City and placing a fighting third (…)
