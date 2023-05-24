IndyCar Trackside Report: Hybrid engine roundtable Part 3

Videos

May 24, 2023

By |

Take an exclusive look at the NTT IndyCar Series’ new hybrid engine technology that’s coming in 2024 done in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda in the third of RACER’s four-part series.

