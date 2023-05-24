Hunter-Reay lands Root Insurance backing for Indy 500

Root Insurance, an Ohio-based car insurance company, will serve as the primary partner for Ryan Hunter-Reay’s No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Root and an Indy 500 champion in Ryan Hunter-Reay for this year’s 500 mile race,” said Reinbold, DRR team owner.

‘We believe we have prepared outstanding cars for the 2023 Indy 500, and we would love to put Root in the most famous racing winner’s circle in the world at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Root Insurance joins the 2014 Indy 500 winner for his 16th career start at the event.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to showcase Root at the Indianapolis 500,” said SVP of Business Development Jason Shapiro. “In coming to Root, I know the power of the connectivity within the automotive community and rushed to jump on the opportunity to work with DRR and have Ryan at the wheel.”

Hunter-Reay will start the 2023 Indy 500 from 18th on the grid. He is the third former Indianapolis 500 champion to drive for DRR in the team’s history along with Al Unser Jr. and Buddy Rice.

“I’m so anxious to get on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval with the Root colors in our No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet this week,” said Hunter-Reay.

“We believe we have the partners, crew and car to win. These race cars are so well-prepared, and we learned a lot as a team this past week. I’m so ready to go when the green flag drops.”