Women in Motorsports North America announces new executive director

Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines, has announced the appointment of Cindy Sisson as its new Executive Director.

This strategic decision marks an exciting chapter in the organization’s journey as it continues positively impacting the motorsports industry. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a special event at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles that included a screening of the award-winning documentary film “Paula Murphy: Undaunted”, of which she was the co-producer. The announcement came from WIMNA co-founders Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta, who continue their roles as co-chairpersons of WIMNA’s Board of Directors.

“WIMNA’s Board of Directors is confident that Cindy will lead the organization with integrity, vision, and a commitment to excellence,” said St James. “As WIMNA continues to evolve and expand its impact, the Board is excited to work closely with her to advance its strategic objectives and ensure sustainable growth.”

Beth Paretta, WIMNA co-founder added: “Cindy was instrumental in the Women With Drive growth and success and appointing her as our new Executive Director was an easy decision. Her network is vast and her passion for WIMNA has already made a difference. We look forward to continuing to work together as we expand our impact throughout the motorsports industry.”

With an impressive background in event management, marketing, fundraising, and non-profit work, Cindy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to WIMNA. Her passion for advancing women in all sports, now focused on motorsports, and her commitment to driving change aligns perfectly with the organization’s mission and values.

Cindy has a proven history that includes time as Marketing Director of the LPGA, operating her own marketing agency, as Executive Director of the National Foundation on Fitness Sports and Nutrition, and as a catalyst for raising millions of dollars in sponsorship and activation for NASCAR and several automotive organizations. Cindy is well known as the ‘super-connector’ for deeply understanding the challenges and opportunities within the non-profit landscape. Her leadership, strategic thinking, and collaborative approach will be instrumental in guiding WIMNA toward its future goals.

“I am honored the WIMNA Board of Directors has entrusted me with this opportunity,” said Sisson.

“Working with Lyn, Beth, the Board, partners, and volunteers this past year in formative times has been fantastic. This new role excites me for what’s coming for WIMNA. Working collaboratively, we will make a meaningful difference in the lives of women pursuing career opportunities in motorsports and, by doing so, help to grow motorsports overall.”