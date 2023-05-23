Skip Barber Racing School offering 'Crew Member for a Day' experience at NASCAR Sonoma

Skip Barber Racing School is giving one winner and a guest the opportunity to be an Honorary Skip Barber Crew Member at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Door Dash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10th.

The sweepstakes offers the winner the opportunity to be inside the team experience as Ross Chastain debuts his partnership with Skip Barber Racing School behind the wheel of the No. 91 entry with DGM Racing.

The prize package includes the following:

* Official crew shirts

* Autographed Skip Barber Racing School Hats

* Two hot pit passes for Friday and Saturday

* Guided pit tour

* Meet and greet with Ross Chastain

* Pre-race grid walk with the team

* Participate in pre-race ceremonies with the team

* Two seats on the pit box for the race

* Headset and scanner to hear team communications

No Purchase necessary. Click HERE to enter. Entries will close Thursday, May 25 at 11:59 PM Eastern.

*All entrants must be 18 years of age or older. The winner is responsible for all travel and accommodations. No Purchase is Necessary. Official Giveaway Rules HERE.