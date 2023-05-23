Honda to return to F1 as Aston Martin works supplier in 2026

Honda will make a full-time return to Formula 1 in 2026 in partnership with Aston Martin as the works power unit supplier to the team.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed its full participation under the new power unit regulations, having previously signed up to the regulations but without a team to supply. Honda was Red Bull’s power unit supplier until the end of 2021 when it pulled out of F1, but allowed Red Bull Powertrains to take over some of its IP and continues to provide technical support through the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) set-up to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

When that deal ends after the 2025 season, HRC will oversee the full return as Aston Martin’s partner, replacing Mercedes at Lawrence Stroll’s team.

“I would like to welcome Honda and HRC to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team,” Stroll said. “We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track. Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive. I would like to thank Mr. Mibe and Mr. Watanabe, and the whole team at HRC as we embark on this exciting future together from 2026.”

Stroll was present alongside Aston Martin Performance Technologies group CEO Martin Whitmarsh at the announcement in Tokyo, and Whitmarsh said the deal is one of the missing pieces after years as a customer team.

“I have been fortunate in my career to work with Honda over the years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with HRC and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team from 2026,” Whitmarsh said. “The new 2026 F1 power unit regulations are a huge and important change, but one which we are confident we can navigate successfully together. Jointly with our strategic partner Aramco, we can look forward to open collaboration towards a common goal.

“Our future works partnership with Honda is one of the last parts of the jigsaw puzzle slotting into place for Aston Martin’s ambitious plans in Formula 1. Finally, I would like to pay tribute to our current power unit supplier who we will continue to partner with for the next few seasons.”

2026 will bring a significant increase in the electrical power output as well as the move to a 100% sustainable fuel, and Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe says they are changes that helped confirm the decision to return.

“One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world’s pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series, which is in line with the direction Honda is aiming toward carbon neutrality, and it will become a platform which will facilitate the development of our electrification technologies,” Mibe said.

“Honda is a company that has a history of growing by taking on challenges and winning world-class races. With the new 2026 regulations, the key for winning will be a compact, lightweight, and high-power electric motor with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and swift power output, as well as the energy management technology. We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas, including eVTOL which is currently under research and development.

“Honda and our new partner, the Aston Martin F1 Team, share the same sincere attitude and determination to win, so starting with the 2026 season, we will work together and strive for the championship title as Aston Martin Aramco Honda.”