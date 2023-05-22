Wilson sidelined from Indy 500 with fractured vertebra

Stefan Wilson has been ruled out of this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 after sustaining a fracture to his 12th thoracic vertebra in a crash during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday.

Wilson, driving the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet, was struck from behind by Katherine Legge’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan car and sent into the outside barrier at Turn 1.

Wilson was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where his injury was revealed during scans. “Based on this type of injury,” read a team statement, “Wilson will not be allowed to compete in this Sunday’s 107th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.”

The Briton will remain in hospital overnight for further tests and observation.

The team, which was preparing a backup car for Wilson before the full extent of his injury was known, said it will have more information about its Indy 500 program “in due course.”