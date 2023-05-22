Power takes charge in Monday Indianapolis 500 practice

Will Power was the fastest driver at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday at the field of 33 starters for the Indy 500 took part in a two-hour practice session before spending the next three days inspecting and rebuilding their cars for Friday’s Carb Day outing.

The Team Penske veteran turned a 229.222mph lap in the No. 12 Chevy and was nearly matched by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, who produced a 229.184mph tour in the No. 9 Honda. Power was the only Penske representative towards the front of the drafting party; Dixon’s CGR teammates Takuma Sato (228.382mph) and Alex Palou (227.392mph) were next, followed by Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan (227.094mph) in fifth and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly in sixth (227.093mph).

Elsewhere, front-row starter Rinus VeeKay was limited to 27 laps and was unable to rise above 33rd; fellow Fast 12 qualifier Santino Ferrucci was also mired at the bottom of the speed chart, relegated to 31st.

The main news of the afternoon was the big crash by Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Katherine Legge and Dreyer & Reinbold’s Stefan Wilson, who was hit from behind by Legge in Turn 1, sending both drivers spinning into the wall and causing major damage to their respective cars. Legge was seen by trackside medical personnel and released, while Wilson — who gave everyone a thumbs up as he was loaded into an ambulance – was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

RESULTS