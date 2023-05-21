Indy 500 qualifying recap with polesitter Alex Palou

Indy 500 qualifying recap with polesitter Alex Palou

Videos

Indy 500 qualifying recap with polesitter Alex Palou

By May 21, 2023 9:10 PM

By |

Indianapolis 500 pole winner Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a beer and a chat after rocketing to a 234.217mph average in his No. 10 Honda.

, , , IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://hoosierliving.com/palou-rockets-to-pole-for-107th-indianapolis-500-racer/ Palou rockets to pole for 107th Indianapolis 500 – RACER - Hoosier Living

    […] on Instagram, but he does do Twitter – @DavidMalsher – and occasionally regrets it. Indy 500 qualifying recap with polesitter Alex Palou Indy 500 pole battle throws up several new records, milestones Rahal misses Indy 500 after […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home