Indy 500 qualifying recap with polesitter Alex Palou

Indianapolis 500 pole winner Alex Palou joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a beer and a chat after rocketing to a 234.217mph average in his No. 10 Honda.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Engineer McDonald on Harvey's last-minute Indy miracle
Allen McDonald has worked with some of IndyCar’s best drivers, and with his shift from Graham Rahal’s car to Jack Harvey’s machine (…)
NHRA 2hr ago
Millican, Wilkerson, Glenn, Herrera win NHRA Route 66 Nationals
Top Fuel veteran Clay Millican powered to his first win in five years, claiming the victory over Josh Hart on Sunday in the final round of (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
McDowell fuming after All-Star Open run-in with Gibbs
Michael McDowell wasn’t not going to wreck Ty Gibbs, but wanted to ensure the NASCAR Cup Series rookie understood he wasn’t (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Indy 500 pole battle throws up several new records, milestones
The epic tussle for pole position in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, ultimately clinched by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Rahal takes the high road after Indy qualifying heartbreak
Graham Rahal undid his safety belts, disconnected the various tubes and cables attached to his racing suit and helmet, and stepped from (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Berry wins All-Star Open, advances alongside Gibbs and Gragson
Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs raced into the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the top two finishers in Sunday evening’s (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Palou rockets to pole for 107th Indianapolis 500
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 IndyCar Series champion, will lead the field to the green flag for next Sunday’s 107th running of (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
Hanley, Flying Lizard, BimmerWorld take GT4 America wins at COTA
Clouds loomed over Circuit of The Americas as the Pirelli GT4 America field took to the grid for their second race of the weekend. The track (…)
