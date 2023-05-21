Indy 500 Pole Day thoughts with Conor Daly and Jack Harvey

May 21, 2023

A crazy Pole Day for the Indy 500 is over and RACER’s Marshall Pruett is joined by Conor Daly and Jack Harvey who share their thoughts on all that took place.

