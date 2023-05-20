Ferrari Challenge onboard: Matt Kurzejewski at Road Atlanta

Logan LeGrand photo

Ferrari Challenge onboard: Matt Kurzejewski at Road Atlanta

By |

Presented by: Ferrari Challenge N.A.

Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) takes us for a lap at the demanding Road Atlanta circuit. Demanding full commitment from the drivers, the Braselton, Ga., circuit has long been a favorite among drivers, requiring a precise mix of outright power and precision, well delivered in this case by Kurzejewski and the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

Ferrari Challenge, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home