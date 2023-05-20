Buescher to start All-Star Race second after heat win at North Wilkesboro

Chris Buescher led wire-to-wire and won the second heat race Saturday night to earn a spot on the front row in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The RFK Racing driver led all 60 laps. He started from the pole and led to the caution on lap 25 for rain. NASCAR officials had teams switch to wet weather tires under non-competitive pit stops.

On the restart, Buescher got the jump and drove away from the field.

“I liked our Fastenal Mustang on slicks; I was happy with it,” Buescher said. “I didn’t want to put rains on, I felt like it was still pretty dry out there, and it actually stayed dry through the end. I get it was starting to drizzle a little bit. But the car was (fast with) wets on, too, so I’m not over here complaining anymore.

“Our guys did a great job. The pit crew didn’t get to show what they could do with non-competitive stops, but I guarantee they would have got it done there too. I’m proud of this group. It’s a heck of a start. I felt really good about this thing in practice. I feel even better about it now, so slicks or wets, we’re going to be just fine.”

Austin Dillon finished second, William Byron third, Brad Keselowski fourth, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth, Kyle Busch seventh, Kyle Larson eighth, Ross Chastain ninth, and Tyler Reddick 10th and last.

The results from the first heat race set the inside row for Sunday night’s All-Star Race, and the results from the second heat race set the outside row.